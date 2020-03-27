Lifestyle

WATCH | Royal children thank healthcare workers in 'clap for carers' campaign

The royals joined citizens and celebs to pay tribute to people at the 'frontline' of the fight against Covid-19

27 March 2020
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children. The royal children joined tributes to UK healthcare workers on Thursday.
Image: by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

British healthcare members working tirelessly to help those affected by Covid-19 received rousing applause from thousands of citizens, celebrities and the royal family. 

The tributes were part of the Clap for Carers campaign, and saw many people take to the streets and social media to thank the nurses, doctors, carers, volunteers and pharmacists who are providing assistance amid the pandemic. 

Also taking time to thank workers were Queen Elizabeth, the royal children, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children as well as Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker-Bowles. 

On Instagram, the Cambridge's posted a sweet video of the royal children - princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte - clapping for workers together with a message thanking them for their efforts.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also posted a message in an Instagram story, thanking workers from "across the pond" while Prince Charles, who's tested positive for Covid-19, and his wife shared a similar message in their Instagram story.

On Twitter, pictures of the queen with workers were posted along with a video of royal staff members clapping and ringing bells from Windsor Castle. 

Prince Edward, his wife Sophie Wessex and their children, Lady Louise and Viscount James, also posted a sweet video paying tribute to workers.

Clap for Carers is a British campaign aimed at showing appreciation to all those "working at the frontline" in the fight against Covid-19, and saw citizens requested to clap for the workers from their living rooms, gardens, front doors and windows.

