WATCH | Royal children thank healthcare workers in 'clap for carers' campaign

British healthcare members working tirelessly to help those affected by Covid-19 received rousing applause from thousands of citizens, celebrities and the royal family.

The tributes were part of the Clap for Carers campaign, and saw many people take to the streets and social media to thank the nurses, doctors, carers, volunteers and pharmacists who are providing assistance amid the pandemic.

Also taking time to thank workers were Queen Elizabeth, the royal children, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children as well as Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker-Bowles.

On Instagram, the Cambridge's posted a sweet video of the royal children - princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte - clapping for workers together with a message thanking them for their efforts.