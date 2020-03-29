Motoring

BMW M135i vs Mercedes-AMG A35: which is the better bet?

These hot hatchbacks' credentials are similar on paper — but the two are actually quite different

The BMW M135i and Mercedes-AMG A35 are (obviously) not entry-level representatives of their respective lines. But nor are they the most potent options you can have.



In the case of the former, that top spot will be occupied by the M140i - yet to be confirmed but pretty much guaranteed if the Nürburgring spy shots are anything to go by. And in the house of the three-pointed star there is a new A45, which you can inquire about at dealerships after the current lockdown expires...