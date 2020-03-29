Don’t go out, the fun’s in your own home thanks to the lockdown party

There's nothing like a bit of music to lighten the mood. And some South African artists are stepping up during the lockdown, keeping fans entertained in their homes through online parties and performances.



Electronic music band Goodluck became the first local act to be a part of Global Citizen's #TogetherAtHome live online streaming series in support of the World Health Organisation's efforts to curb the Covid-19 pandemic...