EXCLUSIVE | Read a Mark Winkler short story about life after Covid-19

Mark Winkler has published several acclaimed novels including 'The Safest Place You Know', 'An Exceptionally Simple Theory of Absolutely Everything', 'Wasted' and 'Theo & Flora'.

In this short story, titled 'Waiting for the Bounce', he imagines how the coronavirus pandemic will play out in South Africa:

Vladimir sits on a low mound. One of his boots lies in the dirt next to him; he struggles to pull off the other.

Estragon stands by, his trousers around his knees. He has a bloody gash on a cheekbone and a black and swollen eye.

Vladimir: Not long ago I was a wealthy man.

Estragon: You and everyone else.

Vladimir: No, I really was. Until the Arabs did their thing.

Estragon: Aren't you forgetting something?

Vladimir: "Oil," everyone said. "Put it into oil. You can never go wrong with that."

Estragon: So that little pandemic had nothing to do with it?

Vladimir: "Tourism," they said. "You'll never go wrong with tourism."