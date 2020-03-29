EXCLUSIVE | Read a Fiona Melrose short story inspired by the modern plague, Covid-19

Fiona Melrose is the author of 'Midwinter' and teaches writing.

In this short story, titled 'A Late-Modern Fairy Tale', she draws a parallel between the current coronavirus pandemic and the Black Death that ravaged Florence, Italy, in 1348:

Those that get it are dug in to the black, meaty earth before their cheeks turn cold. Sure, mistakes are made, but once you have it you won't be long for the living world. You will, at any rate already feel as though you are being buried alive as it takes you from your toes, and then on up. By the time it hits your gullet you might as well call the Priest.

But, these days, even they are hard to find, being, as they are, either dead or terrified, the jangle of quivering rosaries betraying them all. Those willing to risk it are, understandably, rather over-priced.

Better, then, to make your bargains with the After World. To haggle away a seldom-worn soul is cheap at the price. Some are heard to call out, rather take my mule, my carpets, my wife! It needs a heavier purse than all that.