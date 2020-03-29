EXCLUSIVE | Read a Karina M Szczurek short story about Covid-19

Karina M Szczurek is a writer, editor and literary critic. Most recently she released 'The Fifth Mrs Brink', a memoir, 'You Make Me Possible: The Love Letters of Karina M Szczurek and Andre Brink', and published 'Hair: Weaving and Unpicking Stories of Identity'.

In this short story, titled 'Toni's Touch', she imagines how the coronavirus pandemic will play out:

Time out of time. That is how she remembers it, the descent into chaos.

Toni thinks it was the woman in the white dress, buying a bottle of massage oil after a treatment. Her own personal patient zero. The way she'd touched everything and insisted on Toni's assistance, invading her space, trying out all the samples. She coughed, quite a few times, and did not cover her mouth, her face all red and glowing around her nose after the facial.

"Customer is queen!" said the sign her boss had put up at the spa's front desk. Even so, Toni didn't want to be rude, despite all the instructions from the authorities. She lost her job soon after anyway. They all did. The place had to close down.

The world got on with it.

"The survival instincts of the human spirit cannot be underestimated," Dr Dube told her after the shutdown when she became the receptionist for a family doctors' practice. They had the new vaccine. She felt strangely safe working there, knowing that, no matter what, she'd be needed, would be taken care of.

It had been rough and lonely in those weeks of isolation. Although Toni had been better off than most with only mild symptoms and her grandma's small inheritance in her savings account.