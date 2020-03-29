EXCLUSIVE | Read a Nozizwe Cynthia Jele short story about Covid-19 lockdown

Nozizwe Cynthia Jele's debut novel 'Happiness is a Four-Letter Word' won the 2011 Commonwealth Writers' Prize for Best First Book. Her latest novel is 'The Ones with Purpose'.

In this short story, titled 'Lockdown', she imagines the hell of being trapped all alone in a hotel room for weeks on end in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic:

June 14 2020. He's been here for 90 days. He knows this because on the day the president announced he would be addressing the nation, he made sure he was seated in front of the television. He had stared at the screen as the president said the government was locking down the country. The virus was spreading at an alarming rate.

The call from hotel reception came immediately after the address.

"Sir, it's Noma at reception. Did you watch the briefing?"

"Yes. I need to go home."

"Afraid you can't, sir. Airports have closed. No movement is allowed. Soldiers are already out on the streets. We will do everything possible to make you comfortable until the lockdown is lifted."

"How long will it last for?"

"We don't know. You are to stay in your room for your own protection, sir. Anything else I can assist you with?"