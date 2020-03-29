Humour

It blows my mind that haven't we learnt each other's languages yet

It's a no-brainer that if any of us moved to Iceland we'd be pretty fluent in Icelandic by next Easter

Folks from my home province of KZN often express amazement at the fact that I've lasted over two decades among the mine dumps of Gauteng.



We have a word for permanent migration in the Kingdom of the Zulu; ukubhunguka. It's a nasty term that has an abandoning of your people connotation. Do I mind the word at all? Truth be told, if the shoe fits...