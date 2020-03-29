LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 3: Follow The Kiffness for corona parody songs
David Scott's spoofs of hits by the likes of Queen and The Beatles are sure to make you chuckle
Social distancing seems to have fuelled David Scott's creativity. The man behind local band The Kiffness has been fruitfully spending his time at home updating classic songs for the corona era.
Quick off the mark, Scott's first pandemic-inspired musical parody came just after President Cyril Ramaphosa demonstrated a 'Covid-19 safe' elbow greeting on March 15. He turned a clip of the televised demo into a viral video set to a spoof of The Knack's track My Sharona called My Corona.
Since then he's rewritten the lyrics to Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline (Sweet Corona), the Plain White T's Hey There Delilah (Hey There Corona) and Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody (Lockdown Rhapsody).
Scott's hilarious parodies have been widely shared. So much so that a fan recognised busker Michael Baloyi singing his Covid-19 version of Toto's Africa in a Joburg parking lot ahead of lockdown.
They sent Scott a video of Baloyi's performance, which he sweetly shared on social media along with a call for his followers to make donations to 'Mike The Guitarman' who, like most live performers, was about to lose out on 21 days of income.
Scott's latest spoof is a lockdown a cappella version of The Beatles' hit Yesterday. Check out the music video below, and follow @TheKiffness on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter for more.
WATCH | The Beatles' 'Yesterday' (Lockdown Acapella Version)
