LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 3: Follow The Kiffness for corona parody songs

Social distancing seems to have fuelled David Scott's creativity. The man behind local band The Kiffness has been fruitfully spending his time at home updating classic songs for the corona era.

Quick off the mark, Scott's first pandemic-inspired musical parody came just after President Cyril Ramaphosa demonstrated a 'Covid-19 safe' elbow greeting on March 15. He turned a clip of the televised demo into a viral video set to a spoof of The Knack's track My Sharona called My Corona.

Since then he's rewritten the lyrics to Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline (Sweet Corona), the Plain White T's Hey There Delilah (Hey There Corona) and Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody (Lockdown Rhapsody).

Scott's hilarious parodies have been widely shared. So much so that a fan recognised busker Michael Baloyi singing his Covid-19 version of Toto's Africa in a Joburg parking lot ahead of lockdown.