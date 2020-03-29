Musicians can livestream their acts during lockdown, but can they make a living?

A few weeks ago when it started becoming obvious the coronavirus was going to upend life as we know it, trend forecaster Li Edelkoort said it offered "a blank page for a new beginning".

She added: "And this is where I am hopeful for another and better system to be put in place with more respect for human labour and conditions."

She was right, but it remains to be seen if indeed we emerge from this a better world for all or one that is much worse for most.

In the arts industry the past week has given us a glimpse of how the music industry, specifically, can adapt in an environment where artists can't work because their places of work - bars, clubs, events - are closed. Artists the world over began livestreaming performances from the comfort of their homes. Which is all great to see (and fun to do) but touring, not livestreaming, is how most artists earn a living.

Berlin-based producer Thor Rixon had been home in South Africa for the summer when news of the coronavirus first hit. But like many of us, it wasn't until recently that he realised just how fundamental the consequences of its spread would be. "I only realised it was serious last week when Germany announced venue closures and festival postponements," he says.