Online birthday parties and home classrooms - How SA celebs navigate the lockdown

To celebrate turning 46 on Sunday, bestselling author and business person Basetsana Kumalo is throwing a party in a room filled with her favourite blooms and a two-tier cake iced in lemon and blush pink. But this will be a party with a difference.



While her three children and husband Romeo will be there in person, the rest of her guests will celebrate from the comfort of their smartphones and laptops...