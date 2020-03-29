Online fashion shows, art exhibits: the future of events or Covid-19 stopgap?

As quickly as our inboxes filled with cancelled exhibition openings and events, came the invitations to virtual tours and digitised versions of events. The next South African Fashion Week (SAFW) - in April - will be virtual, as will the National Arts Festival in June/July in Makhanda.

Is it possible that Covid-19 could kick-start major shifts in our culture scene that could benefit audiences, culture and art? Or will virtual events be remembered as a stop-gap response to sustain the arts industry?

FASHION

It's cheaper to stage a virtual SAFW, says Lucilla Booyzen, its founder and director. Covid-19 has accelerated a virtual-turn already in the making. "The writing has been on the wall for years," says Booyzen.