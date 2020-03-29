Car Review

The Lamborghini Huracán Evo is basically a land-based torpedo

Claiming to go from 0-200km/h in nine seconds, this is a supercar for those who like to live like there's no tomorrow

Amid a collective fear for the virus of the moment, some citizens might consider living like there is no tomorrow. Forget lavatory paper and canned beans - if you are going to make a panic purchase, go big. How about a supercar? No need to worry about friends and family passing judgment on such a crass piece of expenditure in such austere times.



This is what self-isolation is for. And if a significant other must be persuaded of the economic sense in the move, smugly point out how the recent SA Reserve Bank rate cut has improved affordability of certain goods...