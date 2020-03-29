Your bumper guide to the best movies and series to stream during lockdown

SHOWMAX

LOCKDOWN MOVIE MARATHON

In anticipation of the long and sometimes seemingly interminable hours families are going to have to endure together over the next few weeks, Showmax has put together a selection of its film collections to entertain viewers of all ages.

There's the thrilling scares of Jurassic Park; the non-ironic dance as if your life depended on it choreography of the Step Up films; the feelgood growing pains and wonder of the How to Train your Dragon and Kung Fu Panda movies; the terrifying horror of the all-too-close-to-home chills of The Purge; the time-travelling high jinx of Back to the Future and all the boxing action dad can handle in the Hits Collection, which brings together a selection of pugilist dramas on screen.

ZAC & MIA (SEASON 2)

If you need a reminder of the fact that some people's lives are just worse than yours, even in the time of corona, then look no further than this heartfelt and moving series about two young teens who discover each other while both undergoing treatment for cancer.

It's not all doom and gloom and there's still plenty of youthful joy and discovery in among the tragic realities of facing their terrifying illness at such a young age.