A marathon in your garden or on your balcony? These two saffers did it

30 March 2020 - 14:27 By Jessica Levitt
 Instead of reaching for the fridge (again) or looking for another Netflix show to catch up on, many South Africans are taking part in the Mzansi Lockdown Marathon Challenge.

The rules are simple: complete 42.2km over the 21-day lockdown. Whether you do it in one day or over the 21 days, or any number of days between, it doesn't matter, as long as you don't cheat because "you're only cheating yourself".

Even though there is the option to do a full marathon in one day, given that you are limited to your garden, balcony or indoor route via the lounge and bathroom, you'd think people wouldn't make it.

Think again.

Ssaffers are marathon bef*k, so of course there was going to be someone who did it. And in SA's case, two people who we know about.

 

42.2 in a day

I was wondering if some “special person” was going to knock the whole thing out in one go - I should have known that if...

Posted by Mzansi Lockdown Marathon Challenge on Friday, March 27, 2020

A balcony marathon

Another incredible effort by one of our MLMC participants. Did the whole marathon in one go on his balcony. Insanely tough. Nice going Collin

Posted by Mzansi Lockdown Marathon Challenge on Saturday, March 28, 2020

