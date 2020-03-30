Lifestyle

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 4: Play 'Quarantunes' with your WhatsApp friends

Keep conversation flowing with this fun game inspired by celeb Rita Wilson's new Spotify playlist

30 March 2020 - 00:00 By Toni Jaye Singer
Rita Wilson, who is married to Tom Hanks, has incorporated fans' suggestions to create a Spotify playlist of songs for people in quarantine and lockdown.
Rita Wilson, who is married to Tom Hanks, has incorporated fans' suggestions to create a Spotify playlist of songs for people in quarantine and lockdown.
Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

When you are allowed out and about, there's no shortage of things to chat to your friends about. When you're stuck at home in lockdown, WhatsApp groups tend to run dry — other than people sharing links to unsettling coronavirus news stories, and memes designed to make folk laugh during this time of fear and uncertainty.

Get the conversation flowing with a rousing round of Quarantunes; a game that's been keeping the Sunday Times Lifestyle team's WhatsApp group happily buzzing for the past few days.

The game is simple: share the titles of songs that could be about life in lockdown, social distancing or self-isolation. Think Don't Stand So Close To Me by The Police, U Can't Touch This by MC Hammer and Queen's I Want to Break Free.

The idea was inspired by actress Rita Wilson. Wilson and her husband Tom Hanks recently tested positive for Covid-19 while travelling in Australia.

Wilson called for her social media followers to help her make a Spotify playlist of tracks for people who were self-quarantining, just like her and her famous hubby.

If you grow bored with Quarantunes, throw out a random topic for the day. Think songs about fruit, songs to cheer you, songs for when you'd like to murder the annoying person you're sharing a home with during lockdown. The possibilities are endless.

From gripping series to watch to fun crafts to do with your children, we'll be adding a new activity to our 'Life in Lockdown' series every day. Keep an eye on timeslive.co.za for tomorrow's instalment

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 1: Start a bucket list of simple pleasures

A British mom has come up with a beautiful way to help keep hope alive in her home during the coronavirus pandemic. Why not try it?
Lifestyle
2 days ago

LISTEN | 'Coronavirus Rhapsody': comic updates Queen hit for the 'Rona era

American comedian Dana Jay Bein's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' parody is helping music lovers keep their spirits up as they lie low during the pandemic
Lifestyle
1 week ago

WATCH | The Kiffness strikes again with Covid-19 version of Toto's 'Africa'

The local band has dropped another humorous music video telling South Africans how to stay safe amidst the coronavirus outbreak
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Most read

  1. IN PICS | This Joburg home is African modernism at its most inspiring Home & Gardening
  2. We answer seven of SA's most-Googled questions about Covid-19 Health & Sex
  3. WATCH | This child crying 'cause all the takeaways are closed is all of us ... Food
  4. BMW M135i vs Mercedes-AMG A35: which is the better bet? Lifestyle
  5. Light at the end of the tunnel: good news about the coronavirus Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Lockdown loaded: When can I leave the house?
Lockdown loaded: Public transport