LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 4: Play 'Quarantunes' with your WhatsApp friends

When you are allowed out and about, there's no shortage of things to chat to your friends about. When you're stuck at home in lockdown, WhatsApp groups tend to run dry — other than people sharing links to unsettling coronavirus news stories, and memes designed to make folk laugh during this time of fear and uncertainty.

Get the conversation flowing with a rousing round of Quarantunes; a game that's been keeping the Sunday Times Lifestyle team's WhatsApp group happily buzzing for the past few days.

The game is simple: share the titles of songs that could be about life in lockdown, social distancing or self-isolation. Think Don't Stand So Close To Me by The Police, U Can't Touch This by MC Hammer and Queen's I Want to Break Free.

The idea was inspired by actress Rita Wilson. Wilson and her husband Tom Hanks recently tested positive for Covid-19 while travelling in Australia.

Wilson called for her social media followers to help her make a Spotify playlist of tracks for people who were self-quarantining, just like her and her famous hubby.