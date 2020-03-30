Lifestyle

Life's a virus, then they stop you from shopping: comedians unite us through song

30 March 2020 - 06:33 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Coconut Kelz has collaborated on a song inspired by a housewife who lives on a posh golf estate on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.
Coconut Kelz has collaborated on a song inspired by a housewife who lives on a posh golf estate on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.
Image: Twitter/@CoconutKelz

As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, SA's comedians have come together to keep the country entertained during the crisis.

While social distancing, some well-known and rising comedic talents in the country collaborated on a “song that healed the world”. 

Imagine, a spoof on songs about unity, features satirist Coconut Kelz, and actors Wendy Gumede, Donovan Goliath, Mojak Lehoko and Renate Stuurman, to name a few.

According to Coconut Kelz, the song was inspired by a Durban housewife, Diana Thompson.

“We are entering a very scary time in our country, a time where we have to stay at home and not take vacations,” said Coconut Kelz. “Imagine our holiday homes just out there empty, our private jets are so rusty now because they haven't been used in a week.”

Watch the video below

Thompson is a housewife from the plush Mount Edgecombe Golf Estate on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

Sunday Times reported that Thompson said her life was “changed completely” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have eyelash extensions and that is something that requires regular upkeep, but that will have to come to an end,” she said.

“I have taken off all my artificial nails and a hard one for me is that there is no more wandering through shopping centres to buy clothes. I’m not a great online shopper but I think I will just have to become one.”

