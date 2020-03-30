Lifestyle

WATCH | 'Contagion' movie stars Kate Winslet, Matt Damon and Laurence Fishburne on Covid-19

30 March 2020 - 12:09 By Jessica Levitt

The world war against the coronavirus is continuing as tens of thousands become infected with the virus, and thousands more die globally.

In SA, at the time of publishing this article, there were more than 1,280 cases of the virus and two deaths.

Social distancing, washing of hands and staying home have become daily rituals for South Africans and millions of people across the globe.

The 2011 film Contagion has surged in popularity since the spread of the pandemic. Last week it was No 10 on the iTunes movie charts in the US.

Contagion is about a lethal airborne virus that spreads within days. It shows the race against time as scientists try to discover a cure while society unravels under new restrictions.

The stars of the movie, Kate Winslet, Matt Damon and Laurence Fishburne, teamed up with scientists and health experts to give you advice on how you can help flatten the curve and stop spreading the virus.

 

Kate Winslet: 'Wash your hands like your life depends on it'

Matt Damon: 'Don't take a chance. It's not worth it'

 

Laurence Fishburne: 'We can beat this thing together'

