Coronavirus through the eyes of an immuno compromised citizen

Zola Brunner's movement has been limited since she was diagnosed with lupus in April 2018. Since then, she has had endless trips to the hospital and was forced to adjust her career so she is able to work from home.

She told TimesLIVE that when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown two weeks ago, she and many other lupus survivors thought, “welcome to our world”.

For two years, Brunner's awareness about her surroundings and her health has been heightened. She's been avoiding staying in crowds for long periods, touching surfaces that may expose her to germs, constantly washing and sanitising her hands because of her compromised immune system.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, she has doubled down on these practices and stayed indoors, unless she needs to make her weekly trip to the hospital where she has a lupus care team supporting her during this time.

The care team consists of two nephrologists [kidney specialists], a rheumatologist [autoimmune disease specialist], a general physician and a neurologist [brain and nerve specialist].

“For the first time I feel like my fellow citizens, neighbours and friends are finally on the same page because they truly understand what it means to prioritise our health.”

Like many, the rapid spread of the coronavirus in SA surprised her, and she's been taking extra-care of her health since.

Brunner says her awareness about coronavirus is on the same level as anyone else's and doesn't fear any more than the next person.

Instead she trusts that the measures taken by government will keep her and others safe from the virus.

“I was extremely happy that the government had taken such measures and I understood that it was necessary, because I have been living this way for so long due to my chronic illness, to save my life.”