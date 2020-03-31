Lifestyle

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 5: Read these coronavirus-inspired short stories

Lose yourself in this collection of beautifully written fiction by some of SA's most talented storytellers such as Fred Khumalo and Paige Nick

31 March 2020 - 00:00 By Andrea Nagel
Life after the virus: those who invested in toilet paper and hand sanitisers have seen their fortunes rise exponentially.
Life after the virus: those who invested in toilet paper and hand sanitisers have seen their fortunes rise exponentially.
Image: Keith Tamkei

For the past few weeks people have been saying, “nothing like this has ever happened in my lifetime”, “this doesn’t feel real” and “I really didn’t see this coming".

There’s a huge sense of disbelief despite the prescient warnings from people like Bill Gates, infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm and epidemiologist Larry Brilliant who, along with being chair of the board of Ending Pandemics, was also the senior technical adviser for the pandemic horror film Contagion, now a top streaming selection for the housebound along with the docuseries Pandemic.

A few weeks ago, when things were bad but not lockdown bad quite yet, we started to think about what would happen next — how would this coronavirus story play out if it were, in fact, a novel?

So we asked eight of the Mzansi's most talented storytellers to pen a work of fiction inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of these short stories are dire, some are funny and hopeful — all are beautifully written by popular authors such as Fred Khumalo and Paige Nick.

No doubt when the crisis is over, there will be films and documentaries, fiction and nonfiction galore coming out of this bizarre moment in human history. In the meantime, lose yourself in these short stories until real life stops feeling like a movie:

EXCLUSIVE | Read a Mark Winkler short story about life after Covid-19

In 'Waiting for the Bounce', he imagines how the coronavirus pandemic will play out in South Africa
Lifestyle
2 days ago

EXCLUSIVE | Read a Paige Nick short story about twists in the Covid-19 tale

In this short story, titled 'Turn to page 173, the popular author imagines the coronavirus pandemic unfolding as a choose-your-own-adventure story
Lifestyle
2 days ago

EXCLUSIVE | Read an Ekow Duker short story about sacrifices in the time of Covid-19

The accomplished author puts a face to the masses of medical professionals who are having to leave their families in order to save yours in his ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

EXCLUSIVE | Read a Karina M Szczurek short story about Covid-19

The acclaimed author imagines how the coronavirus pandemic will play out in her story, 'Toni's Touch'
Lifestyle
2 days ago

EXCLUSIVE | Read a Ken Barris short story about catching Covid-19 in SA

The respected author imagines the very moment a man contracts the corona virus in his story, 'Open Wide and Speak, Memory'
Lifestyle
2 days ago

EXCLUSIVE | Read a Fred Khumalo short story about life after Covid-19

The acclaimed author wonders whether we will have learnt any lessons from the coronavirus pandemic in his story, 'New World, Old Tricks'
Lifestyle
2 days ago

EXCLUSIVE | Read a Fiona Melrose short story inspired by the modern plague, Covid-19

In 'A Late-Modern Fairy Tale', the local author draws a parallel between the current outbreak and the Black Death that ravaged Florence, Italy, in ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

EXCLUSIVE | Read a Nozizwe Cynthia Jele short story about Covid-19 lockdown

In this short story, titled 'Lockdown', the award-winning author imagines the hell of being trapped all alone in a hotel room for weeks on end
Lifestyle
2 days ago

From gripping series to watch to fun crafts to do with your children, we'll be adding a new activity to our 'Life in Lockdown' series every day. Keep an eye on timeslive.co.za for tomorrow's instalment.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 4: Play 'Quarantunes' with your WhatsApp friends

Keep the conversation flowing with this fun game inspired by celeb Rita Wilson's new Spotify playlist
Lifestyle
1 day ago

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 3: Follow The Kiffness for corona parody songs

David Scott's spoofs of hits by the likes of Queen and The Beatles are sure to make you chuckle
Lifestyle
2 days ago

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 2: Add 'Tiger King' to your watchlist

This bonkers Netflix docuseries is possibly the most talked about thing on the internet right now — other than Covid-19, of course
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Most read

  1. IN PICS | This Joburg home is African modernism at its most inspiring Home & Gardening
  2. BMW M135i vs Mercedes-AMG A35: which is the better bet? Lifestyle
  3. We answer seven of SA's most-Googled questions about Covid-19 Health & Sex
  4. WATCH | This child crying 'cause all the takeaways are closed is all of us ... Food
  5. Light at the end of the tunnel: good news about the coronavirus Health & Sex

Latest Videos

SA’s Covid-19 update:  3 deaths, 1326 cases
‘Go inside your house!’ - Bheki Cele patrols Khayelitsha during Covid-19 ...