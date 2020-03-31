Prince Charles out of self-isolation after contracting Covid-19

His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 72, tested negative.

Both were seen in video footage last Thursday joining in nationwide applause for doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals dealing with the outbreak.

Clarence House said doctors believe Charles became contagious on March 13 — a day after last meeting his mother.

The 93-year-old queen has been staying with her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, 820 kilometres south of Balmoral, since March 19.

Given their age — and Prince Philip's stay in hospital at Christmas — the prince's diagnosis prompted questions about their potential exposure to the virus.

But Buckingham Palace said the queen was "in good health", and her husband was not present when she last saw Charles.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 55, has also tested positive for the virus and is currently in self-isolation, as is his chief adviser Dominic Cummings, and two other cabinet ministers.

CONSTANT INCREASE

According to the latest figures, Britain had 22,141 confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of 0800 GMT on Monday with 1,408 deaths — up from 19,522 and 1,228 on Sunday.

The head of the National Health Service in England, Simon Stevens, said more than 9,000 people were being treated in hospitals — a 50 percent increase since Friday.

Britain last Monday began a three-week lockdown of non-essential shops and services to limit the close-contact spread of the virus and reduce the burden on the overstretched state-run NHS.

About one in four NHS doctors are off work sick or in isolation, according to the Royal College of Physicians. One in five nurses have been affected, the Royal College of Nurses said on Sunday.