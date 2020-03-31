Lifestyle

'You've been great': Harry and Meghan sign off from royal Instagram account

The duke and duchess of Sussex rocked the royal family when they announced in January they will no longer represent the monarchy

31 March 2020 - 07:54 By AFP Relaxnews
Prince Harry his wife Meghan are taking a break from their Instagram account as they formally step down from royal duties.
Prince Harry his wife Meghan are taking a break from their Instagram account as they formally step down from royal duties.
Image: Toby Melville/Reuters

Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are to take a break from their royal Instagram account, they announced Monday as they prepare for life outside the royal inner circle.

"While you may not see us here, the work continues... We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great!" the couple wrote on their "sussexroyal" Instagram account, signing off informally as Harry and Meghan.

The couple are due to leave the royal frontline on Tuesday, having told Queen Elizabeth II they wanted to pursue more independent lives.

"What's most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone," they wrote, referring to the Covid-19 pandemic.

View this post on Instagram

As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

"As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile."

Harry and Meghan rocked the royal family when they announced in January they will no longer represent the monarchy.

They will no longer use the titles His and Her Royal Highness, while the queen and senior officials were said to have ordered them to stop using the word "royal" in their branding.

It had been thought they would base themselves in Canada, but The Sun said a move to California "had been planned for some time" and that the couple had "realised Canada would not work out for various reasons".

"They want to be based in the Los Angeles area," a source told the tabloid.

Meghan grew up in LA and her mother, Doria Ragland, still lives there.

Disney announced on Thursday that Meghan would narrate a new film about a family of African elephants, set for release on Friday.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

An elephant movie is Meghan Markle's first gig after wrapping up royal life

Meghan Markle will kick-start her new life away from the front-lines of Britain's royal family by narrating a new film about a family of African ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Harry and Meghan could be barred from using 'Sussex Royal' brand

The couple will formally step down as senior royals from March 31 and will no longer carry out duties on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II after that date.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Harry and Meghan to make final appearances as senior British royals

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will carry out their final public engagements as senior working members of Britain's royal family in late February ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Just call me Harry, prince says as he starts to wrap up royal life

Prince Harry asked to be introduced as just "Harry" at an event on Wednesday, kicking off a final round of public engagements before he and wife ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. IN PICS | This Joburg home is African modernism at its most inspiring Home & Gardening
  2. BMW M135i vs Mercedes-AMG A35: which is the better bet? Lifestyle
  3. We answer seven of SA's most-Googled questions about Covid-19 Health & Sex
  4. WATCH | This child crying 'cause all the takeaways are closed is all of us ... Food
  5. How SA's celeb moms are navigating life in lockdown Lifestyle

Latest Videos

SA’s Covid-19 update:  3 deaths, 1326 cases
‘Go inside your house!’ - Bheki Cele patrols Khayelitsha during Covid-19 ...