'You've been great': Harry and Meghan sign off from royal Instagram account
The duke and duchess of Sussex rocked the royal family when they announced in January they will no longer represent the monarchy
Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are to take a break from their royal Instagram account, they announced Monday as they prepare for life outside the royal inner circle.
"While you may not see us here, the work continues... We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great!" the couple wrote on their "sussexroyal" Instagram account, signing off informally as Harry and Meghan.
The couple are due to leave the royal frontline on Tuesday, having told Queen Elizabeth II they wanted to pursue more independent lives.
"What's most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone," they wrote, referring to the Covid-19 pandemic.
View this post on Instagram
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
"As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile."
Harry and Meghan rocked the royal family when they announced in January they will no longer represent the monarchy.
They will no longer use the titles His and Her Royal Highness, while the queen and senior officials were said to have ordered them to stop using the word "royal" in their branding.
It had been thought they would base themselves in Canada, but The Sun said a move to California "had been planned for some time" and that the couple had "realised Canada would not work out for various reasons".
"They want to be based in the Los Angeles area," a source told the tabloid.
Meghan grew up in LA and her mother, Doria Ragland, still lives there.
Disney announced on Thursday that Meghan would narrate a new film about a family of African elephants, set for release on Friday.