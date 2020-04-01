Lifestyle

'Covid-19 survivors' Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson back in the US after diagnosis

The actor and his wife were in Australia to film an Elvis Presley biopic they both came down with the virus

01 April 2020 - 13:37 By AFP
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have returned home after contracting Covid-19 in Australia.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have returned home after contracting Covid-19 in Australia.
Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Hollywood megastar Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are back home in Los Angeles after two weeks in hospital and self-isolation in Australia where they contracted the coronavirus.

"Hey, Folks... We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing," the multiple Oscar-winning actor tweeted at the weekend.

"Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us," he added. "Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it."

Hanks was on Australia's Gold Coast to film an Elvis Presley biopic when he and Wilson, both 63, came down with the disease.

The pair were admitted to hospital, where they were treated before being released into self-isolation.

Wilson took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate being a "Covid-19 survivor," saying she was taking time to reflect on her good fortune and her continued good health after suffering from cancer and kicking the disease five years ago.

"I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor," she wrote.

"Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much."

READ MORE:

Covid-19: Mr & Mrs Hanks 'feeling a lot better' after release from hospital

Chet Hanks said his parents were still self-isolating following their diagnosis last week.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Idris Elba, wife 'feel OK' and remain in quarantine after contracting Covid-19

The actor took to Twitter to update fans on his wellbeing and answer a few questions
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Prince Charles self-isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19

Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, has tested positive for Covid-19
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Botswana's Masisi, Germany's Merkel among more celebs hit by Covid-19

As the world battles to contain the coronavirus pandemic, two more leaders have gone into quarantine after coming into contact with people infected ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. IN PICS | This Joburg home is African modernism at its most inspiring Home & Gardening
  2. BMW M135i vs Mercedes-AMG A35: which is the better bet? Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | This child crying 'cause all the takeaways are closed is all of us ... Food
  4. How SA's celeb moms are navigating life in lockdown Lifestyle
  5. A marathon in your garden or on your balcony? These two saffers did it Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra