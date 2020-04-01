Lifestyle

Lockdown = cooking experiments gone wild

01 April 2020 - 10:36 By Jessica Levitt
Cooking may have never been your thing, but now you'll have to make an attempt.
Image: Twitter/LongNeckV

It's day six of lockdown in SA and you may be getting tired of microwave meals and eating chips as an actual meal.

Enter cooking experiments.

As more and more people around the world go into isolation because of quarantines, lockdowns or physical distancing, many have shared their cooking experiments online.

From expert bakers to sticking to the basics, here's what some people have been getting up to in their kitchens.

 

The funny

Putting in effort

Getting fancy

