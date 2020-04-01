Lockdown = cooking experiments gone wild
It's day six of lockdown in SA and you may be getting tired of microwave meals and eating chips as an actual meal.
Enter cooking experiments.
As more and more people around the world go into isolation because of quarantines, lockdowns or physical distancing, many have shared their cooking experiments online.
From expert bakers to sticking to the basics, here's what some people have been getting up to in their kitchens.
The funny
Kante how much water do you put in when cooking popcorn ? It’s been 40min nothing happened😢— PROPER-SOUND 🔊 (@diamondlanga1) March 30, 2020
Lockdown 🔐
Day 4 of 21 pic.twitter.com/DsfAlaftR6
Me: I might take this time in lockdown to learn some new recipes and brush up on my cooking.— Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) March 25, 2020
Also me: pic.twitter.com/KGzjTXR4NK
Day 1 Lockdown— Fisherwoman (@fisherwomanhub) March 31, 2020
Cooking 😋 (the remaining 13 days will be used for working on the farm and eating) 😀😂 pic.twitter.com/I9rV7GMLix
Putting in effort
Let me share w/ y’all the food I’ve been cooking during this lockdown lol pic.twitter.com/UjNPZ2m3JZ— Elixjah (@TheyHateEli) March 31, 2020
Cooking goals day 3! Veg pasta with Garlic Alfredo Sauce, Marinara sauce and mild cheese tossed in Olive oil n topped with olives!! Dedicated to #lockdown @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/WXEx1i71Ra— Priya 🎼Sid❤️ (@Priya_s7) March 31, 2020
#Day1— 21 days home cooking (@Fikz_the_Cook) March 27, 2020
Still on that note of helping a nation to cook during these lockdown days
Todays menu its just grilled chicken with savoury rice /savoury cualuflour rice for banters ..maybe we can add pumpking we will see
So lets defrost those chickens and retweet 👊
Sisonke🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/XlXJhSAcnD
Getting fancy
So, during this lockdown my 13 year old son has started cooking a bit more (it's usually my daughter). Here is his Lentil ragu with coconut cheese ravioli. All made from scratch (apart from the cheese) and completely vegan of course. I'm really impressed! #Vegan pic.twitter.com/72dsevpcEu— LongNeck 🦕 (@LongNeckV) March 27, 2020
Lockdown Week 1: ✅— Mo Javad (@mo__javad) March 31, 2020
My newfound passion in cooking
(I’m not sure how I’ve lasted a week with my level of extroversion but ehh) pic.twitter.com/SIMkKQH0nE
13yr old chef loving cooking! She will be better than me after this lockdown 🤣👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/7nFsdixNts— Rachael Diaczuk (@RachaelDiaczuk1) March 30, 2020