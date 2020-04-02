Lifestyle

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN │Day 7: Start learning a foreign language for free

Whether you'd like to learn French or Klingon, there's an app for that

02 April 2020 - 13:24 By Sanet Oberholzer
Mandarin is one of many languages that can be learned using a free app.
Mandarin is one of many languages that can be learned using a free app.
Image: 123RF/warrengoldswain

Another two weeks of being stuck at home is a long time. Suffice to say you’re up to date with all the series you’re following and have burnt through a good few movies. So why not use this time to acquire a new skill — or build the foundation of learning a new language?

Luckily, there are a number of apps that can help you do just that, and many of them are free:

DUOLINGO

Duolingo allows you to learn up to 36 different languages. This includes all of the foreign tongues you'd expect to find on such an app, plus a few quirky ones: there's High Valerian and Klingon for Game of Thrones and Star Trek fans, respectively.

There's High Valerian and Klingon for 'Game of Thones' and 'Star Trek' fans, respectively

Simply select the reason you want to learn the language (work, travel, and so on), the amount of time you want to spend learning each day (between five minutes and 20 minutes), as well as your level of proficiency, and get started.

Work your way through the app, starting with the basics and moving on to phrases and different categories such as food, animals and clothing.

DROPS

Drops allows you to learn up to 37 new languages, ranging from Arabic to Vietnamese.

You can spend five minutes each day learning new words for free, or upgrade to Drops premium to spend an unlimited amount of time on the app.

BUSUU

Busuu offers 12 language courses, including Russian, French and Spanish.

You can access the basic learning plan starting with vocabulary for free, or you can upgrade to Busuu premium to design a customised study plan tailored to your specific needs, for example learning how to find your way around town when you travel.

BABBEL

Babbel allows you to learn up to 13 languages, including the most commonly spoken European languages and languages such as Indonesian and Turkish.

You can select your level of proficiency from “not much” to “a lot” and your motivation to learn the language of your choice. As you unlock each lesson you’ll be allowed to move on to the next lesson, but you’ll also be asked to pay as you advance.

A month-long subscription — which should keep you busy during this period of lockdown — is R150.

From gripping series to watch, to fun crafts to do with your children, we'll be adding a new activity to our “Life in Lockdown” series every day. Keep an eye on timeslive.co.za for tomorrow's instalment

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 6: Whip up no-cook play dough for the kids

One of the best things about this fuss-free play dough recipe is that there's very little to clean up afterwards
Lifestyle
1 day ago

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 5: Read these coronavirus-inspired short stories

Lose yourself in this collection of beautifully-written fiction by some of SA's most talented storytellers like Fred Khumalo and Paige Nick
Lifestyle
2 days ago

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 4: Play 'Quarantunes' with your WhatsApp friends

Keep the conversation flowing with this fun game inspired by celeb Rita Wilson's new Spotify playlist
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Most read

  1. OPINION | Is lockdown a death sentence for SA's independent restaurants? Food
  2. WATCH | This child crying 'cause all the takeaways are closed is all of us ... Food
  3. UNITED APART | Send us your videos of lockdown life in SA to WIN Lifestyle
  4. Covid-19 symptoms: what's the difference between a dry and a wet cough? Health & Sex
  5. BMW M135i vs Mercedes-AMG A35: which is the better bet? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra