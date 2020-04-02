LIFE IN LOCKDOWN │Day 7: Start learning a foreign language for free

Another two weeks of being stuck at home is a long time. Suffice to say you’re up to date with all the series you’re following and have burnt through a good few movies. So why not use this time to acquire a new skill — or build the foundation of learning a new language?

Luckily, there are a number of apps that can help you do just that, and many of them are free:

DUOLINGO

Duolingo allows you to learn up to 36 different languages. This includes all of the foreign tongues you'd expect to find on such an app, plus a few quirky ones: there's High Valerian and Klingon for Game of Thrones and Star Trek fans, respectively.