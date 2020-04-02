Listen up! 'Zoombombing' is a real thing and it can happen to you too
Working from home has surged amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with remote conferencing app Zoom quickly becoming the video meeting app of choice.
In many countries under lockdown, the app has become the go-to video platform for calls, online classes and social-distancing parties.
However, it has now come under fire in the US over privacy and hacks.
The app, according to a New York Times report, has been under scrutiny for its data privacy and security practices.
This is after internet trolls exploited a Zoom screen-sharing feature to hijack meetings, interrupt educational sessions or post white supremacist messages. This is called “Zoombombing.”
Social media users who experienced this hacking warned many to be careful while using the app – using the hashtag #Zoombombed.
Our video call was just attacked by someone who kept sharing pornography + switching between different user accounts so we could not block them. Stay tuned for next steps. And I am sorry to everyone who experienced. We shut down as soon as we could.— Jessica Lessin (@Jessicalessin) March 20, 2020
Not an infrequent event: just attended a PhD defense that was #zoombombed. Troll played loud, grotesque music, then shouted disturbing, racist comments. When audio blocked, wrote distracting comments in the chat, parroting the speaker. Check your Zoom meeting settings carefully. https://t.co/5Ece7vbnD5— Grace Yuen 阮嘉麗 (@gracejyuen) March 30, 2020
So, I got #zoombombed by these amazing members of society today while I was meeting with parents. With the language used, in just glad there were no students in the meeting! Lesson learned - password protect those meetings folks! pic.twitter.com/rGjo65OaD7— Dr. MC Gatlin (@mcgatlin) March 30, 2020
when my Senior Chair Yoga class was #Zoombombed today i was disappointed to find out "hackers" have nothing better to say than "women shouldn't have the right to vote", "suck my d*ck," "n*gger n*gger n*gger n*gger," and "show us your tits" #lamehackers— princess jackie flowerpants (@jaxgadd) March 31, 2020
Sunday Times reported that hackers Zoombombed a Massachusetts high school, which reported that an unidentified individual dialled into the virtual classroom and yelled a profanity at the teacher before shouting the teacher's home address.
Another school in the same state reported the appearance of an unknown person with swastika tattoos.
In response to the incident, Zoom's chief legal officer Aparna Bawa said the app prioritised the security of Zoom meetings and was deeply upset to hear about the incidents involving these types of attacks.
“Privacy is an extremely important topic and we want you to know that at Zoom we take it very seriously,” said Bawa in a statement.
“Your meetings are yours. We do not monitor them or even store them after your meeting is done, unless we are requested to record and store them by the meeting host.
“We alert participants via both audio and video when they join meetings if the host is recording a meeting, and participants have the option to leave the meeting.”
Zoom also shared tips on its website on how users could avoid being Zoombombed.
The company urged users to report such incidents immediately so proper action can be taken.