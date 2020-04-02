Listen up! 'Zoombombing' is a real thing and it can happen to you too

Working from home has surged amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with remote conferencing app Zoom quickly becoming the video meeting app of choice.

In many countries under lockdown, the app has become the go-to video platform for calls, online classes and social-distancing parties.

However, it has now come under fire in the US over privacy and hacks.

The app, according to a New York Times report, has been under scrutiny for its data privacy and security practices.

This is after internet trolls exploited a Zoom screen-sharing feature to hijack meetings, interrupt educational sessions or post white supremacist messages. This is called “Zoombombing.”