A virtual beer fest in your back yard? Here's how you can join in the fun
South Africans are getting creative when it comes to being “united apart” during the 21-day lockdown.
Case in point? a virtual backyard beer festival has gone viral as beer lovers are attending the festival in their very own back yards.
The festival is the brainchild of Lucy Corne, also known as The Brewmistress, to reconnect South Africans bored with social distancing and self-isolation.
“The idea of Backyard Beerfest is that you recreate something of a beer festival vibe without leaving your premises,” said Corne on the festival's site.
“And of course, you need to share videos, photos and just general chatter across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using #backyardbeerfest. The goal is to chat to other beer lovers just as you would at a fest.”
According to Corne, the first fest last weekend was a huge success as beer lovers from around the globe “attended” from the comfort of their homes.
“There were festivalgoers (stayers?) setting up stands in their back yard, making posters and wristbands, posting hilarious videos of their road trips two yards up the driveway.
“We had people participating in Rwanda, Malawi, Canada, India, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, US, Hong Kong and of course all across SA — some with their partners, kids or housemates,” she said.
While Corne acknowledged that the lockdown was a stressful time, she urged South Africans to try to do something fun during these unprecedented times.
“In what is frankly a bit of a scary time, the people of the world have shown that we can unite and lift each other up.
“Community is everything at this time, whether it’s looking out for your neighbours, checking in regularly on your family (remotely, of course) or getting together, virtually, to have a beer with your mates,” Corne said.
The festival has united many around the world, judging from the reaction on social media.
In true beerfest style, I have now recovered enough to post about #backyardbeerfest. Folks, I cannot believe how this...Posted by The Brewmistress on Monday, March 30, 2020
# 3 and 4: wear stupid headgear and blast your favourite tunes. It's actually starting to feel like a proper beerfest out here... #backyardbeerfest pic.twitter.com/UFGfrs471h— Lucy Corne (@LucyCorne) March 28, 2020
#backyardbeerfest Are you at home? (You should be if you can be!) Then join us for a “Drink Together, Alone” festival! Major points for those with festival outfits, music, and other party games. https://t.co/J8TBOi86n2 pic.twitter.com/7EG7xN0lbl— KwezaCraftBrewery (@KwezaBrewery) March 28, 2020