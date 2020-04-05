Lifestyle

Covid-19

Brooklyn Theatre launches virtual classical music competition

05 April 2020 - 00:00 By BELINDA PHETO
The Brooklyn Theatre in Pretoria is uplifting musicians during the coronavirus lockdown.
The Brooklyn Theatre in Pretoria is uplifting musicians during the coronavirus lockdown.
Image: Nancy Richards

No lockdown will lock down the music.

This is what the Brooklyn Theatre in Pretoria has decided and it's taking performances onto another stage.

"Music has to continue in tough times like today. Hope needs to be given to people," said Jean-Pierre Verster, one of the theatre's directors.

On Monday the theatre launched a virtual Lockdown Classical Music competition. Entrants could sing, play guitar, piano, bassoon or flute - any instrument and classical composition of their choice.

It is even setting the stage for families who want to combine their talents.

By Wednesday, the first 15 entries had been received. Most of them were from Johannesburg and Soweto, but Verster said they expected more by today.

"One of the entrants plays a wonderful French horn and another plays the harp. This is what makes classical music so wonderful, because there is such an array of musical instruments," he said.

A panel will decide on the best performances entered during the week, and then it will be shown every Sunday at 5pm on YouTube and Facebook for the public to vote for the best one.

There is no age restriction and entrants can use their cellphones to record their performance.

"We want people to use whatever they have at their disposal. They are welcome to be creative and use apps to assist, seeing that we are in isolation. Quality backtracks can also serve as accompaniment," Verster said.

When the lockdown is lifted and South Africans are free to mingle again, the theatre plans to host a live celebration performance of all the winning entries.

Verster said the competition, which carries some prize money and encourages the public to contribute, was in part to help musicians because they were among the performers affected by the lockdown.

"We hope this will be another way to make people cope in this extraordinary situation we find ourselves in as a country," he said.

READ MORE

Clashes between cops and shops over Covid-19 lockdown

Retailers go to court and China steps in to help its nationalsAs the Covid-19 crisis deepens, some lockdown offenders are fighting back against ...
News
2 hours ago

Degree of dismay for many graduates missing ceremonies over Covid-19

Zolani Zuma donned his suit and graduation gown, but instead of strutting across the stage at the University of Cape Town, he walked across his ...
News
2 hours ago

Covid-19 lockdown: Shelters open their doors for abuse victims

The Covid-19 lockdown has seen a dramatic drop in the number of abused women and children seeking shelter, sparking fears among activists that ...
News
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 9: Mix up some DIY bath salts and have a good soak The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. 'We need to be prepared': Expert says Covid-19 could become seasonal Health & Sex
  3. Experts say full Covid-19 vaccine at least a year away Health & Sex
  4. 'Sometimes a glass of wine may help': how 'essential' is a drink during ... Food
  5. UNITED APART | Send us your videos of lockdown life in SA to WIN Lifestyle

Latest Videos

UJ Library MakerSpace produces 3D shield masks for anyone in need
Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask