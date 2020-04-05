Brooklyn Theatre launches virtual classical music competition

No lockdown will lock down the music.

This is what the Brooklyn Theatre in Pretoria has decided and it's taking performances onto another stage.

"Music has to continue in tough times like today. Hope needs to be given to people," said Jean-Pierre Verster, one of the theatre's directors.

On Monday the theatre launched a virtual Lockdown Classical Music competition. Entrants could sing, play guitar, piano, bassoon or flute - any instrument and classical composition of their choice.

It is even setting the stage for families who want to combine their talents.

By Wednesday, the first 15 entries had been received. Most of them were from Johannesburg and Soweto, but Verster said they expected more by today.

"One of the entrants plays a wonderful French horn and another plays the harp. This is what makes classical music so wonderful, because there is such an array of musical instruments," he said.