Does Covid-19 spell the end of the Hollywood film industry?

Hollywood may survive the effects of the coronavirus crisis, says Robbie Collin, but not as we know it

Cinemas are shut and the film release schedule is in tatters. Can the industry ever recover — and, if so, in what form? Readers of a squeamish disposition should turn the page now. The following article sets out, in blood-curdling detail, Hollywood's impending Texas Chainsaw moment. The wildfire spread of the Covid-19 could bring about the end of the industry as we know it.



Although the recent blanket shutdown of cinemas and film sets around the world is unprecedented, the industry has had to rebuild a handful of times in its 100-year history: at the end of the silent era, again at the fall of the Golden Age studio system in the mid-60s, during the blockbuster-fixation of New Hollywood in the early 80s and, most recently, after the post-9/11 retreat into a comfort blanket of cinematic universes which offered an escape into worlds other than our own...