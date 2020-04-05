Lockdown anxiety? Comedian Nina Hastie and her shrink can help

Lockdown has left South Africans feeling anxious, uncertain and isolated. So comedian Nina Hastie is offering free online sessions with her and psychologist Hanan Bushkin to help people deal with mental illness and calm fears about the spread of Covid-19.

The sessions, held on Hastie's Instagram Live platform daily, have attracted a global audience since their launch last week, with the actress speaking of her own struggles with anxiety and depression.

Hastie is best known for her satirical news shows such as Late Nite News and The Bantu Hour, and as a presenter of the popular SABC3 entertainment show Trending SA.

She has been a victim of sexual assault on three occasions and has overcome alcoholism and drug addiction. She has been working with Bushkin for more than a year and credits the psychologist with helping to pull her out of some dark spaces.

Hastie told the Sunday Times her own experiences had helped her understand the uncertainty and struggle many may be going through at the moment.