Move over Hollywood, lockdown is creating its own movie industry

"I decided to write a script for actor friends to self-tape while locked down at home," said Greene, who lives in the Cape Town coastal village of Kalk Bay. He received so many replies to his initial call to action that he had to put out another call for more directors and writers to join in.

To date there are 12 movies in production involving 120 actors spread across the world in what has become known as the Lockdown Movie Project. "In my movie alone, I have characters in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Australia, Abu Dhabi, Wales and Belgium."

His actors film themselves at home and upload their material; Greene downloads it and edits in the evening. Other directors are following suit.

"There are no rules. People are free to do whatever they want. Most are meditations on this moment of [the] coronavirus, but one is a comedy written and directed by Casey B Dolan."

Greene says he has no idea what will become of the finished product. "I think the most important thing is that we are trying to stay connected, stay creative and stay sane."