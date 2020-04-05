Lifestyle

Humour

My coronavirus can beat up your coronavirus

People are stupidly competitive — even when it comes to a rapidly spreading virus

05 April 2020 - 00:00 By

The other day I'm minding my own business, walking briskly while minimising the jiggle of my tummy and man boobs. My new route is 8km and takes me between 01:08 and 01:12 depending on the number of pints consumed the previous evening.

I was feeling particularly good on this Saturday morning and looking forward to maybe going down to a time of 01:06. I then make the mistake of glancing at the walkway across the street. He was about three metres behind my pace. A fellow wearing blue work overalls, heavy safety boots, a large rucksack on his back, pushing a big Ryobi 1200W electric lawnmower, with a 5-litre petrol container strapped to it. Look, I'm used to being overtaken by joggers during my walks...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 9: Mix up some DIY bath salts and have a good soak The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. 'We need to be prepared': Expert says Covid-19 could become seasonal Health & Sex
  3. Experts say full Covid-19 vaccine at least a year away Health & Sex
  4. 'Sometimes a glass of wine may help': how 'essential' is a drink during ... Food
  5. UNITED APART | Send us your videos of lockdown life in SA to WIN Lifestyle

Latest Videos

UJ Library MakerSpace produces 3D shield masks for anyone in need
Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask