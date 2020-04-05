Humour

My coronavirus can beat up your coronavirus

People are stupidly competitive — even when it comes to a rapidly spreading virus

The other day I'm minding my own business, walking briskly while minimising the jiggle of my tummy and man boobs. My new route is 8km and takes me between 01:08 and 01:12 depending on the number of pints consumed the previous evening.



I was feeling particularly good on this Saturday morning and looking forward to maybe going down to a time of 01:06. I then make the mistake of glancing at the walkway across the street. He was about three metres behind my pace. A fellow wearing blue work overalls, heavy safety boots, a large rucksack on his back, pushing a big Ryobi 1200W electric lawnmower, with a 5-litre petrol container strapped to it. Look, I'm used to being overtaken by joggers during my walks...