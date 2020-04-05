Book

Why we should all be reading the 'SAS Survival Handbook' right now

If nothing else, this best-selling book proves that things could be so, so much worse, writes Iona Mclaren

Like many readers, you may have taken self-isolation as your cue to get stuck into War and Peace. But after hours of beavering you may now be simply stuck.



What you need is a book that speaks to the great themes - the long night of the soul, the triumph of the human spirit, how to fix a carburettor when all you've got is a pair of nylon stockings - which is pocket-sized and fully illustrated: Tolstoy-lite. What you need is the SAS Survival Guide...