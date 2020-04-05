Book
Why we should all be reading the 'SAS Survival Handbook' right now
If nothing else, this best-selling book proves that things could be so, so much worse, writes Iona Mclaren
05 April 2020 - 00:00
Like many readers, you may have taken self-isolation as your cue to get stuck into War and Peace. But after hours of beavering you may now be simply stuck.
What you need is a book that speaks to the great themes - the long night of the soul, the triumph of the human spirit, how to fix a carburettor when all you've got is a pair of nylon stockings - which is pocket-sized and fully illustrated: Tolstoy-lite. What you need is the SAS Survival Guide...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.