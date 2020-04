SA is in the middle of the 21-day lockdown, and many in Mzansi have become amateur bakers.

The number one trend on our baking list? Banana bread.

Yup, tons of folks across SA have tried their hand at baking banana bread, and the competition is tough.

If you want to up your game, get in on the action or try fancy alternatives, here are recipes to help you become a banana bread baking queen (or king).

Wheat-free banana bread