Harry, Meghan reveal name of new charity (& the sweet link to son Archie)

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who have recently moved to the Los Angeles area after stepping down from royal duties, said on Monday they were looking to set up a new charitable organisation called Archewell.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose baby son is named Archie, gave up their jobs as working royals at the end of last month, allowing them to forge new careers, earn their own money and spend most of their time in North America.

In their last message before stepping down, Harry and Meghan said they would focus on their family for the next few months while developing a new future non-profit organisation, having been forced to give up their previous SussexRoyal brand.

Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper reported late on Monday that last month they had filed extensive trademark requests in the United States.

"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the couple said in statement.