How to join the LockdownHouseParty on Channel O for free

After their #OnlineQuarantineParty, which was streamed by thousands of fans, DJs Shimza and PH took their vibe to Channel O. Now they’re hosting the #LockdownHouseParty every Friday and Saturday night from 6pm to midnight, and the whole of Mzansi is invited!

Last week, we got to see some of SA’s most loved DJs, including Zinhle and Maphorisa, bringing the heat on the #LockdownHouseParty, in association with Hunters Cider.

PH says: “Shimza hit me up and hit the rest of us up. Before he even finished the sentence I was like ‘Yo, where and when?’ I think most of us on that line-up are very passionate about what we do… This was a way to reach out to our supporters and give them what they support us for.”

How to watch Channel O for free

Channel O is one of the channels that MultiChoice has made free to all South Africans on DStv Now, the online version of DStv. You don’t need to be a DStv subscriber, you just need to sign up for DStv Now.

How to sign up for DStv Now and join the #LockdownHouseParty



