How to join the LockdownHouseParty on Channel O for free
Party online this weekend with DJ PH, DJ Shimza and the rest of Mzansi, using the DStv Now app
After their #OnlineQuarantineParty, which was streamed by thousands of fans, DJs Shimza and PH took their vibe to Channel O. Now they’re hosting the #LockdownHouseParty every Friday and Saturday night from 6pm to midnight, and the whole of Mzansi is invited!
Last week, we got to see some of SA’s most loved DJs, including Zinhle and Maphorisa, bringing the heat on the #LockdownHouseParty, in association with Hunters Cider.
PH says: “Shimza hit me up and hit the rest of us up. Before he even finished the sentence I was like ‘Yo, where and when?’ I think most of us on that line-up are very passionate about what we do… This was a way to reach out to our supporters and give them what they support us for.”
How to watch Channel O for free
Channel O is one of the channels that MultiChoice has made free to all South Africans on DStv Now, the online version of DStv. You don’t need to be a DStv subscriber, you just need to sign up for DStv Now.
How to sign up for DStv Now and join the #LockdownHouseParty
- Go to now.dstv.com and Sign Up.
- Fill in an e-mail address, mobile number and choose a strong password.
- Click Create an Account.
- Not a DStv subscriber: click Skip at the bottom of the form. For DStv subscribers: link the DStv account to DStv Now by filling in the DStv account holder’s ID number, DStv smart card number, or DStv customer number.
- Check your inbox for a confirmation e-mail.
- Log in and start watching online at now.dstv.com, or download the DStv Now app (iOS + Android) to your phone or tablet or smart TV.
- Go to Live and find Channel O (320).
Tips for saving data while you stream
Streaming on uncapped Wi-Fi is first prize, but if you’re using mobile data, choose the lowest quality setting for your video. Go to Settings, Video Quality and select Low to use less data.
This article was paid for by DStv Now.