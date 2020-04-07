Lifestyle

WATCH | 'Tiger King' star says Netflix is 'adding one more episode' to hit show

Billionaire zoo owner Jeff Lowe shared the news on social media but the streaming giant is yet to confirm this

07 April 2020 - 14:15 By AFP Relaxnews
Joe Exotic, the larger-than-life character at the heart of Netflix's 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness'.
Joe Exotic, the larger-than-life character at the heart of Netflix's 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness'.
Image: Netflix

What will be the content of the additional episode? Netflix has yet to confirm the news announced by billionaire zoo owner Jeff Lowe in a short video posted on social networks. According to Lowe, shooting was to take place on Sunday, April 5, with a release date planned for this week.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has attracted a massive audience for the streaming platform since its release on Netflix on March 20. Now there are signs that the viral hit will continue with news that the streaming giant has already planned a bonus episode.  

In a short video from an unlikely source, a Twitter account belonging to Justin Turner, the LA Dodgers football player, billionaire zoo owner Jeff Lowe announced that Netflix was going to film a fresh episode to be released this week.

"Netflix is adding one more episode. We'll be on next week. They'll be filming here tomorrow," announced Jeff Lowe in the above video.

As it stands, there is no knowing if the new episode will follow on from the seven existing episodes of the documentary series, or if it will be a round-up of the first season. Netflix has yet to comment on this topic.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness recounts the incredible true story of Joe Exotic or Joe Maldonado-Passage. The 57-year-old self-proclaimed "Tiger King" built an empire with a zoo and a shady breeding programme for wild cats.

Accused of plotting to murder his rival Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison in January 2020.

