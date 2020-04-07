WATCH | 'Tiger King' star says Netflix is 'adding one more episode' to hit show

What will be the content of the additional episode? Netflix has yet to confirm the news announced by billionaire zoo owner Jeff Lowe in a short video posted on social networks. According to Lowe, shooting was to take place on Sunday, April 5, with a release date planned for this week.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has attracted a massive audience for the streaming platform since its release on Netflix on March 20. Now there are signs that the viral hit will continue with news that the streaming giant has already planned a bonus episode.

In a short video from an unlikely source, a Twitter account belonging to Justin Turner, the LA Dodgers football player, billionaire zoo owner Jeff Lowe announced that Netflix was going to film a fresh episode to be released this week.