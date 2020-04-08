LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 13: Look out for the spectacular pink supermoon

Stargazers are in for a treat: there's a pink supermoon on the rise on Wednesday April 8, and it will be the biggest and brightest full moon of 2020.

Supermoon is the term used to describe what happens when a full (or new) moon occurs at the same time that the moon is at the point closest to the Earth in its monthly orbit.

During this phenomenon, which can occur several times a year, the moon can appear larger and brighter than usual.

Carmel Ives, chairperson of the Astronomical Society of South Africa, confirmed that tonight's moon will look roughly 10% bigger and appear 30% brighter than normal.