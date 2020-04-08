Stream more than movies and series on Showmax during lockdown

You may be spending more time at home than usual at the moment, and that means extra TV time. There’s plenty of great stuff to keep you entertained (15 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, anyone?), but look beyond the movies and series to find even more to stream on Showmax.

Stay up to date

Did you know you can now stream eight live news channels on Showmax? Stay up to the minute with local happenings 24/7 on SABC News or get the international perspective on top channels including Sky News, CNN, BBC World News and Al Jazeera. Plus, watch Mzansi Live: The Lockdown, a talk show in which your fave SA celebs share tips on how to survive lockdown. It’s coming express to Showmax from Mzansi Magic.

Stay fit

Make your home your gym with a series of simple, guided workout sessions that are easy to follow, fun and require little to no equipment. Get your heart rate up, or slow things down with yoga and meditation. They’re brought to you by Virgin Active.

Stay sporty

There might not be any live sport at the moment, but you can relive some of the great moments in sporting history with a selection of highlights from football, rugby and more. You can even watch Mike Tyson’s Greatest Fights. Plus, check out the many sports documentaries and biopics and get an in-depth view on some of your heroes, from the greats like Muhammad Ali to the fallen heroes, including Hansie Cronje and OJ Simpson.

Stay in school

TV time can be a brain workout with some excellent documentaries and educational content that even kids will enjoy. Stream the Mindset Learn channel for entertaining shows that are so fun kids will hardly realise they’re learning.

There’s a ton more documentaries: explore the universe in The Planets or get close to nature with Attenborough: 60 Years in the Wild.