WATCH | US Navy vet, 97, shows off his dancing skills and Tweeps are loving it
The 'truly adorable' video, shared by Trevor Noah, gave many viewers the feels
A video of a nonagenarian stepping to a Justin Timberlake song has left many tweeps smiling and with tears of joy.
The cute video was shared by comedian Trevor Noah on his Twitter page earlier today and shows 97-year-old, Chuck "Dancing Chuck" Franzke, shuffling to Can't Stop The Feeling on his front porch.
The video starts off with the World War 2 US Navy pilot playfully listening to the jam before stepping out onto the porch to show off his cool dance moves.
If this 97 year old gentleman dancing to @jtimberlake doesn’t make you smile, I don’t know what will. 😀 🎥: @sshonorflight 🕺🏽: Chuck Franzke pic.twitter.com/1tisThcHVL— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) April 8, 2020
The Daily Show host was not the only one to share the heartwarming video, with the US Navy also posting it on their page.
The video drew a warm response from many Tweeps, who hailed it as "truly adorable".
See some of the reactions.