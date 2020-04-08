WATCH | US Navy vet, 97, shows off his dancing skills and Tweeps are loving it

A video of a nonagenarian stepping to a Justin Timberlake song has left many tweeps smiling and with tears of joy.

The cute video was shared by comedian Trevor Noah on his Twitter page earlier today and shows 97-year-old, Chuck "Dancing Chuck" Franzke, shuffling to Can't Stop The Feeling on his front porch.

The video starts off with the World War 2 US Navy pilot playfully listening to the jam before stepping out onto the porch to show off his cool dance moves.