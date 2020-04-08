Lifestyle

WhatsApp limits message forwarding to curb spread of fake Covid-19 news

Last year, the messaging platform set limits on forwarded messages to five chats at a time, "to constrain virality"

08 April 2020 - 09:49 By AFP Relaxnews
WhatsApp now limits the forwarding of certain messages to one "chat" at a time in a bid to curb the spread of misinformation about coronavirus.
WhatsApp now limits the forwarding of certain messages to one "chat" at a time in a bid to curb the spread of misinformation about coronavirus.
Image: Ritchie B Tongo/EPA

WhatsApp on Tuesday placed new limits on message forwarding as part of an effort to curb the spread of misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new policy limits users to forwarding certain messages to one "chat" at a time, aiming to limit the rapid propagation of content which is provocative but likely to be false.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform said it took the action to enable people to concentrate on personal and private communications during the health crisis.

In recent weeks, "we've seen a significant increase in the amount of forwarding which users have told us can feel overwhelming and can contribute to the spread of misinformation," WhatsApp said in a blog post.

Avoid fake news: you can now WhatsApp WHO for Covid-19 updates

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has launched a WhatsApp service that uses a chatbot to instantly answer your queries about Covid-19.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

"We believe it's important to slow the spread of these messages down to keep WhatsApp a place for personal conversation."

Last year, WhatsApp set limits on forwarded messages to five chats at a time, "to constrain virality," responding to events in India where the rapid proliferation of unverified information led to mob violence.

The new policy applies to messages forwarded "many times" and marked with a double-arrow, indicating that it did not originate from a close contact, according to WhatsApp.

"In effect, these messages are less personal compared to typical messages sent on WhatsApp," the blog said.

"We are now introducing a limit so that these messages can only be forwarded to one chat at a time."

WhatsApp along with its parent Facebook have been scrambling to curb an explosion of rumours and hoaxes about the Covid-19 and at the same time seeking to promote verified content.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Do not follow social media advice if you have tested positive for Covid-19

Medical experts have warned that a widely-circulated What's App message offering practical tips to Covid-19 patients may contain mistruths.
News
19 hours ago

Listen up! 'Zoombombing' is a real thing and it can happen to you too

Hackers on Zoom have found ways to hijack meetings, interrupt educational sessions or post white supremacist messages.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Instagram now allows friends to 'co-watch' posts while video chatting

The Facebook-owned app said this was an effort to "combat loneliness" amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 15 'end of the world' movies to binge: 'Contagion', 'Outbreak' and more Lifestyle
  2. 'Sometimes a glass of wine may help': how 'essential' is a drink during ... Food
  3. RECIPE | 'Tastes like your favourite takeaway' fried chicken, two ways Food
  4. Weekend DIY project: boho-chic-inspired feature wall Home & Gardening
  5. The best and worst fashion decades according to 60-plus stylistas The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

New year, "Newme": Avatar robots allow students to attend graduation
Lockdown serenade