WhatsApp limits message forwarding to curb spread of fake Covid-19 news

WhatsApp on Tuesday placed new limits on message forwarding as part of an effort to curb the spread of misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new policy limits users to forwarding certain messages to one "chat" at a time, aiming to limit the rapid propagation of content which is provocative but likely to be false.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform said it took the action to enable people to concentrate on personal and private communications during the health crisis.

In recent weeks, "we've seen a significant increase in the amount of forwarding which users have told us can feel overwhelming and can contribute to the spread of misinformation," WhatsApp said in a blog post.