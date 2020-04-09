How to limit kids' screen time during lockdown, according to digital guru

For teens it can be higher — three hours plus. But every child and family are different.

If the child is using it for online learning or coding, this is much the same as the “positive TV” you would allow.

Mindless social media does require a limit because it eats time away from physical connection, conversation and support. Balance is key — and social media is not designed for balance — so parents need to watch this. Some kids need firm boundaries.

How can parents enforce screen limits without creating ongoing conflict?

Sit down together and ask your child how long they should have on their devices or social/gaming platforms.

Ask them why they feel that time is appropriate? Then negotiate an agreement. Barter chores, creativity or schoolwork in exchange for time online.

Most things in life have to be earned through effort or respect. The best way in is to talk and take an interest in what they see online (without judging openly) and share what you see online

Ask lots of questions — they open the door of communication and in turn may widen the door of trust about your child’s online life.

How can screens encourage our children to be active in a confined space?

Look at Joe Wicks on YouTube to see what is available to get active during lockdown. This is the same for creative time together, hobbies or chores.

Bring a bit of the technology in (even better if it’s trending) to get them to start moving to do something offline.