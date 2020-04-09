Lifestyle

Documentary

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 14: Watch 'Three Identical Strangers'

This gripping documentary proves that life is stranger than fiction

09 April 2020 - 00:00 By Toni Jaye Singer
Robert Shafran, David Kellman and Eddy Galland, identical triplets who had been secretly separated at birth, were reunited when they were 19 years old.
Robert Shafran, David Kellman and Eddy Galland, identical triplets who had been secretly separated at birth, were reunited when they were 19 years old.
Image: Richard Lee/NY Daily News via Getty Images

If you thought Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness was the most unbelievable documentary you were going to watch during lockdown, you clearly haven't seen Three Identical Strangers yet.

Like Tiger King, there are so many twists in this true tale that you'll constantly have to pick your jaw up off the floor. But unlike Tiger King, this CNN Films documentary doesn't rely on a sensational cast of cartoon-like characters to prove that life is often stranger than fiction.

Three Identical Strangers is the story of Robert Shafran, an adopted American man who, through sheer coincidence, discovers he has an identical twin brother on his first day at college. Shafran immediately sets off to meet his long lost sibling, Edward "Eddy" Galland.

WATCH | The trailer for 'Three Identical Strangers'

The reunited teens quickly become a media sensation and, as a journalist featured in the hour-and-half-long documentary puts it, "then the story went from being amazing to incredible". It turns out the boys are not twins, they're triplets! Enter long lost brother number three, David Kellman.

None of the men's adoptive parents were aware that their sons were triplets when they adopted them as infants in the early sixties. When the brothers start to look for answers, it turns out there was a fairly sinister reason as to why they were secretly separated at birth — and it's all part of a larger conspiracy involving other sets of identical siblings.

Catch Three Identical Strangers on Showmax.

• From gripping series to watch, to fun crafts to do with your children, we'll be adding a new activity to our “Life in Lockdown” series every day. Keep an eye on timeslive.co.za for tomorrow's installment.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 2: Add 'Tiger King' to your watchlist

This bonkers Netflix docuseries is possibly the most talked about thing on the internet right now — other than Covid-19, of course
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Your bumper guide to the best movies and series to stream during lockdown

Thank heavens for streaming services, which have a plethora of options to keep everyone entertained and distracted
Lifestyle
1 week ago

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 12: Bake a big batch of soetkoekies with the kids

Get the whole family involved and fill up your biscuit tin
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 15 'end of the world' movies to binge: 'Contagion', 'Outbreak' and more Lifestyle
  2. 'Sometimes a glass of wine may help': how 'essential' is a drink during ... Food
  3. No yeast? Here's how you can bake bread, pizza and naan without it Food
  4. Weekend DIY project: boho-chic-inspired feature wall Home & Gardening
  5. RECIPE | 'Tastes like your favourite takeaway' fried chicken, two ways Food

Latest Videos

Sequence 04 6
New year, "Newme": Avatar robots allow students to attend graduation