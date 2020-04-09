LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 14: Watch 'Three Identical Strangers'

If you thought Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness was the most unbelievable documentary you were going to watch during lockdown, you clearly haven't seen Three Identical Strangers yet.

Like Tiger King, there are so many twists in this true tale that you'll constantly have to pick your jaw up off the floor. But unlike Tiger King, this CNN Films documentary doesn't rely on a sensational cast of cartoon-like characters to prove that life is often stranger than fiction.

Three Identical Strangers is the story of Robert Shafran, an adopted American man who, through sheer coincidence, discovers he has an identical twin brother on his first day at college. Shafran immediately sets off to meet his long lost sibling, Edward "Eddy" Galland.