LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 14: Watch 'Three Identical Strangers'
This gripping documentary proves that life is stranger than fiction
If you thought Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness was the most unbelievable documentary you were going to watch during lockdown, you clearly haven't seen Three Identical Strangers yet.
Like Tiger King, there are so many twists in this true tale that you'll constantly have to pick your jaw up off the floor. But unlike Tiger King, this CNN Films documentary doesn't rely on a sensational cast of cartoon-like characters to prove that life is often stranger than fiction.
Three Identical Strangers is the story of Robert Shafran, an adopted American man who, through sheer coincidence, discovers he has an identical twin brother on his first day at college. Shafran immediately sets off to meet his long lost sibling, Edward "Eddy" Galland.
WATCH | The trailer for 'Three Identical Strangers'
The reunited teens quickly become a media sensation and, as a journalist featured in the hour-and-half-long documentary puts it, "then the story went from being amazing to incredible". It turns out the boys are not twins, they're triplets! Enter long lost brother number three, David Kellman.
None of the men's adoptive parents were aware that their sons were triplets when they adopted them as infants in the early sixties. When the brothers start to look for answers, it turns out there was a fairly sinister reason as to why they were secretly separated at birth — and it's all part of a larger conspiracy involving other sets of identical siblings.
