How to learn to love change when you’re living the lockdown life

Now more than ever, as the threat of Covid-19 draws us inward, for our own safety and the greater good, what can the science of change teach us about adapting, surviving, and thriving?

For one thing, it tells us that we can change a great deal about ourselves and the way we function in the world.

According to research, the best way to change fundamental personality traits that trouble us — being too untidy, too outgoing, too shy or too fixed in our routines — is to focus on changing our behaviours.

Our daily habits reflect our personality, and repeating these habitual behaviours can create a feedback loop that makes you believe your personality is fixed.

The happy truth is, you can change who you are. People who decide to include cooking lessons in their routine, for example, can change their view of themselves from being “hopeless” in the kitchen to being accomplished.

Dance classes can transform someone who “can’t dance” into the life and soul of the party, even if the party is only held on TikTok or Zoom. But this also works on less tangible personality traits.

If you’re naturally shy, and you decide to make at least one useful contribution in every video meeting, you can start “seeing” yourself differently. Maybe I’m not so shy after all, you might conclude.

By making a conscious decision to change your behaviour, you can shift fundamental aspects of your personality. This notion, that changing your habits can change your life, is becoming increasingly accepted among experts in the field of behavioural modification.

Send us your videos on lockdown | Watch the video below