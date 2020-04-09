Samson Mthombeni Challenge: Colourful, vibrant tribute to an icon
Men on social media have paid tribute to Xitsonga music icon Samson Mthombeni by dressing up in vibrant colour doeks and big hoop earrings to commemorate his signature style.
Mthombeni, 74, died on Sunday at Elim hospital in Limpopo.
According to the SABC, his funeral service will be held at N’waxinyamani village, outside Louis Trichardt, on Saturday.
Mthombeni was one of the pioneers of Xitsonga traditional music. He topped music charts in the 70s and 80s and was awarded Living Legend status at the 3rd annual Xitsonga Music Awards in 2005.
Limpopo arts and culture MEC Thandi Moraka sent a message of condolence to Mthombeni’s family and fans.
“We wish to extend our sincere condolences to the Mthombeni family during this difficult time,” she said.
Moraka also urged mourners to observe social distancing: “We know and understand that Mr Mthombeni enjoys popular support. We, however, wish to remind and urge all his fans and supporters to follow all the lockdown restrictions due to Covid-19, as declared by the president of the country.”
On social media, Mthombeni's fans and supporters shared pictures of themselves dressed up to honour the late musician under the hashtag #SamsonMthombeniChallenge.
Out of sight, but you’ll never be out of our mind.@CedricTsongaboy @AldrinSampear @Djbrianrikhotso @MkhariGiven #SamsonMthombeniChallenge#Tshamakaya pic.twitter.com/PtUjicJ3Nk— Mhlava (@_Mhlava) April 9, 2020
#samsonmthombeni #samsonmthombenichallenge @connymikateko @Enghumbhini @sylvesterchauke @JamesBigjam @ProfTinyiko challenge accepted ✊🏻 #RIPSamsonMthombeni @Joemathebula3 pic.twitter.com/1uzf4cuwhl— Dj Brian Rikhotso® (@Djbrianrikhotso) April 7, 2020
I hereby Challenge President @CyrilRamaphosa and Minister @NathiMthethwaSA in #SamsonMthombeniChallenge to honour the pioneer of Traditional music Samson Mthombeni by wearing his signatures dress code.#RIPSamsonMthombeni pic.twitter.com/zpXLuIKLXK— Nyukisa DW Maphosa (@NyukisaDw) April 8, 2020
#SamsonMthombeni #SamsonMthombeniChallenge @phaphamamlfm @Munghana @ConnyMikateko @Djbrianrikhotso @DJAnkletap May the soul of Samson Mthombeni rest in peace, doing these outfits in his remembrance pic.twitter.com/1W22mudJo5— Melan Sibiya (@Sibiya_Melan) April 8, 2020
Samson Mthombeni didn't die, he Multiplied.— Nyukisa DW Maphosa (@NyukisaDw) April 8, 2020
#SamsonMthombeniChallenge accepted. Samson Mthombeni, a legacy never to be forgotten pic.twitter.com/zzeO1UfIsd— Christo (@ChristoThurston) April 7, 2020
Challenge accepted @ @NoelChantima @NathiMthethwaSA #SamsonMthombeniChallenge pic.twitter.com/CRMoppMYY2— Ty.... (@Typhosnukeri) April 7, 2020