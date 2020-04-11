LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 16: Let a celeb read your kid a bedtime story

As with many other countries in the world, America has been hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and, as schools have shut down, actresses Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner decided to band together and start #SaveWithStories.

The campaign’s Instagram account provides a platform where you and your children can watch celebs read bedtime stories. In return, the duo asks that you consider making a donation to a good cause, one of which is Save the Children.

@SaveWithStories already has more than 100 posts with a host of A-listers joining in the storytelling fun.

Having decided that it’s never too early for kids to start thinking about design, comedian Ellen DeGeneres reads from her book, Ellen DeGeneres Home.

Peter Rabbit star Rose Byrne reads a particularly sweet story of a llama that doesn’t want to go to bed, skipping the middle page that her son tore out because he loved it so much.