LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 16: Let a celeb read your kid a bedtime story
The #SaveWithStories Instagram campaign features wonderful tales told by stars like Amy Adams, Jennifer Garner and Gabrielle Union-Wade
As with many other countries in the world, America has been hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and, as schools have shut down, actresses Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner decided to band together and start #SaveWithStories.
The campaign’s Instagram account provides a platform where you and your children can watch celebs read bedtime stories. In return, the duo asks that you consider making a donation to a good cause, one of which is Save the Children.
@SaveWithStories already has more than 100 posts with a host of A-listers joining in the storytelling fun.
Having decided that it’s never too early for kids to start thinking about design, comedian Ellen DeGeneres reads from her book, Ellen DeGeneres Home.
Peter Rabbit star Rose Byrne reads a particularly sweet story of a llama that doesn’t want to go to bed, skipping the middle page that her son tore out because he loved it so much.
Actress Gabrielle Union-Wade encourages body positivity by reading Hair Love, a heartwarming tale based on the Oscar-winning short film of the same name.
The campaign has been so successful that the local branch of Save the Children has enlisted the likes of radio personality Gareth Cliff and actress Tsholofelo Matshaba to read stories on their Instagram account: @savethechildrensouthafrica. (You can make a donation to Save the Children SA here.)
One of Mzansi's biggest stars, Daily Show host Trevor Noah, recently told Garner he'd read a story too, so keep an eye out for his post on the American @SaveWithStories Instagram account.
And even if you don’t have children, it’s still entertaining to have a big Hollywood star read to you. When else might you get the chance?
