Lifestyle

Humour

Board games, dancing and weed: How to cope with your family in lockdown

After two solid weeks together, families may be itching to escape. Follow this tongue-in-cheek guide to cope and inject some fun into your Easter holidays

12 April 2020 - 00:00 By Andrea Nagel and Yolisa Mkele

Today's is Easter Sunday, and tomorrow is Family Day. Usually it's a long weekend when families spend quality time together, but after more than two solid weeks in each other's company, we might be feeling like we're ready to break the law to get away from each other.

Use these tips to  cope:..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How to join the Lockdown House Party on Channel O for free Lifestyle
  2. Stream more than movies and series on Showmax during lockdown Lifestyle
  3. No yeast? Here's how you can bake bread, pizza and naan without it Food
  4. Mix it up: how to stretch out those last few bottles of wine during lockdown Food
  5. UNITED APART | Fun and games, lockdown tricks & more in our Apr 11 lockdown ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Lockdown reloaded: SA extends Covid-19 lockdown by two weeks
From the crime scene: Cape Town attorney survives attempted hit