Celebs, citizens find creative ways to celebrate birthdays during lockdown
12 April 2020 - 00:00
Had it not been for Covid-19, Zoleka Mandela was all set to show off her svelte new figure in a sexy calendar shoot to mark her 40th birthday - and then let her hair down with a dungeon party.
But those plans were also put on ice after two of her friends "suffered tragic losses"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.