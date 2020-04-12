How much would you trust a politician being interviewed in his pyjamas?

How seriously should you take the opinions of politicians, journalists and medial experts when the TV interview is beamed live from their living room? Well, it all depends on the backdrop:

POLITICIANS

BORIS JOHNSON

From his sick bed, before he was admitted to intensive care, the British prime minister's backdrop featured a nice black and white etching of what looks like his favourite pub on the wall behind him. Take him seriously, he was obviously planning to get back to normal as soon as possible - well, those plans have been scuppered.

DONALD TRUMP

The American President is always flanked by a bevy of sycophantic 'yes men' all within coughing distance. Don't take him seriously at all as he finds it difficult to stick to his own rules - he changes them every day, butts in and is known as being a spectacular example of the Dunning-Kruger effect - a cognitive bias in which people with low ability at a task overestimate their ability.