LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 17: Enjoy a live concert from your living room

A few weeks ago, during social distancing but before lockdown, about 250,000 people gathered to watch rapper Swae Lee perform. It was arguably the most Covid-19-friendly concert ever put on.

Having seemingly spotted a gap in the market for attention, Swae Lee announced that he would be taking to Instagram live to perform a concert from the studio in his home and boy was it a show. The rapper brought someone on stage (let him join the live feed) and even did a stage dive onto what one hopes were pillows.

Since then, people's Instagram live feeds have been inundated with DJs and musicians hosting impromptu live parties for everyone who follow them.